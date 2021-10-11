Netflix raises the price of its rates in Spain. How much will they cost from now on?

Netflix has become the great reference when it comes to hiring the services of an on-demand content platform. All thanks to a catalog beyond any doubt, and that does not stop renewing with new content every month, in addition to an application that works like silk on all kinds of devices. The problem is that, when nobody blows you in the sector, you trust yourself. And this is what the company has done when deciding to raise the price of its rates. A few months ago this rise began to reach some countries. And now it is Spain’s turn. And, although it is true that Netflix always justifies this increase in that these increases help to improve the service and increase investment in productions, we know that this is not really the reason, but to continue increasing its profits. More, if you take into account that the launch of HBO Max in Spain is imminent, and will have a rate of 8.99 euros per month. Curiously, Netflix rates have risen less than the basic version, which will continue to be a cheaper option, costs 7.99 euros per month, than the one offered by HBO Max in our country. These are the new Netflix rates As you can see through the official website of the VOD service, Netflix rates in Spain increase. In this way, the standard plan now costs 12.99 euros per month, while the premium plan will now have an official price of 17.99 euros per month. An increase of 1 euro for the first rate and of two euros for the most complete plan, while the basic plan remains at 7.99 euros. It must be borne in mind that a rise of two euros for the most vitaminized Netflix rate translates into an additional expense of 24 euros per year, so it is a risky move on the part of the company, especially seeing that its rivals begin to put the batteries to become a real alternative to a platform that, to this day, has no real rival. Say that new subscribers already have updated prices, while customers who are already subscribed to this on-demand content service will receive a notice in the coming days stating that Netflix has raised its rates and that they will be effective as of October 18 2021. Is it time to try other alternatives such as HBO Max or Disney + ¡>