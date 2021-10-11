Netflix raises the price of its rates in Spain from today

In the middle of the war of streaming platforms, with the recent announcement of the arrival of HBO Max in our country, Netflix has decided to take a measure that will undoubtedly not go unnoticed among users. And is that Starting today, a small increase in the prices of your rates will be effective subscription, ranking ahead of the rest of the platforms currently available.

It is thus the third time the company increases its prices since it launched the service in our country six years ago, barely two years have passed since the last time there was a change, last June 2019.

Thus, as in all previous occasions, this rise will not affect any of the characteristics of the service, maintaining the same characteristics in relation to the number of screens, devices, and even the quality of the broadcasts. Thus, the Netflix rates will be as follows:

Basic plan , will be kept under a price of 7.99 euros per month.

, will be kept under a price of Standard Plan , will increase one euro to 12.99 euros per month.

, will increase one euro to Premium plan, will add two euros to its price, going to the new maximum of 17.99 euros per month.

As can be seen, the greatest impact will be received by premium accounts, this being the most used and favorite among subscribers, by allowing it to be shared among several users simultaneously.

However, although this new pricing policy comes into effect from today, will only do it for new subscribers. This means that current users will still have a small margin under the current price, with the company expected to send a notification both by email and through the Netflix application. in the 30 days prior to the application of this upload at their current rates.

Thus, this will basically depend on the billing cycle of each user, so it is possible that some receive this notification before others.