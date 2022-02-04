Netflix promises the arrival of at least 70 new series during 2022

As it did last year, Netflix has just repeated its promise that it will update and expand its cinema catalog throughout this year, with the commitment to release at least one movie a week for all of 2022counting today with more than 70 films already scheduled in addition to being shown in a small preview compilation trailer.

Collected in just three minutes of video, the small fragments that we can find are more than enough to ensure that this year will be really promising, but above all, to leave us wanting much more.

To

And it is that, among other programs, we can find some advances including a first look at Backstabbing 2 (Knives Out 2), the sequel to Rian Johnson’s excellent 2019 comedy-mystery film; some small previews Enola Holmes 2, continuation of this journey of Millie Bobby Brown; novelties such as the characterization of Jason Momoa as a half-man, half-faun being in the fantasy film slumberland; and a new trailer for the stop-motion animated film Pinocchio directed by Guillermo del Toro.

though no doubt the looks go to us at the first look of The Gray Manthe thriller from the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo, which already aims to be the most expensive production of the streaming giant, with a budget of more than 200 million dollars. And it is that in addition to the directive, this film will feature the presence of actors such as Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege Jean Page, among others.

On the other hand, Netflix has also advanced the arrival of some new science fiction movies starring Halle Berry, in The Mothership; and Adam Sandler, with Spaceman; as well as the return of a classic film with a new version of the young Matilda. Although these will not be the only content added to Netflix for this year. Projects from filmmakers such as Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Niki Caro, Sally El Hosaini, Louis Leterrier, Richard Linklater and Tyler Perry are also expected, as well as the directorial debut of Dev Patel.

Thus, the company promises us a wide and varied selection of offerings for your library this year, with movies that will touch all genres from action, comedy, drama, horror and family. Undoubtedly good news to justify its still recurring price increases.