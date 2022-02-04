Search here...
Tech News

Netflix promises the arrival of at least 70 new series during 2022

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

As it did last year, Netflix has just repeated its promise that it will update and expand its cinema catalog throughout this year, with the commitment to release at least one movie a week for all of 2022counting today with more than 70 films already scheduled in addition to being shown in a small preview compilation trailer.

Collected in just three minutes of video, the small fragments that we can find are more than enough to ensure that this year will be really promising, but above all, to leave us wanting much more.

Read:

Problems with your USB disk in Windows? So you can fix it

To

And it is that, among other programs, we can find some advances including a first look at Backstabbing 2 (Knives Out 2), the sequel to Rian Johnson’s excellent 2019 comedy-mystery film; some small previews Enola Holmes 2, continuation of this journey of Millie Bobby Brown; novelties such as the characterization of Jason Momoa as a half-man, half-faun being in the fantasy film slumberland; and a new trailer for the stop-motion animated film Pinocchio directed by Guillermo del Toro.

though no doubt the looks go to us at the first look of The Gray Manthe thriller from the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo, which already aims to be the most expensive production of the streaming giant, with a budget of more than 200 million dollars. And it is that in addition to the directive, this film will feature the presence of actors such as Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege Jean Page, among others.

On the other hand, Netflix has also advanced the arrival of some new science fiction movies starring Halle Berry, in The Mothership; and Adam Sandler, with Spaceman; as well as the return of a classic film with a new version of the young Matilda. Although these will not be the only content added to Netflix for this year. Projects from filmmakers such as Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Niki Caro, Sally El Hosaini, Louis Leterrier, Richard Linklater and Tyler Perry are also expected, as well as the directorial debut of Dev Patel.

Thus, the company promises us a wide and varied selection of offerings for your library this year, with movies that will touch all genres from action, comedy, drama, horror and family. Undoubtedly good news to justify its still recurring price increases.

Read:

Microsoft Teams has a new feature that makes it easier to reply in chats

Previous articleWhatsApp will let you create ‘states’ with images taken from chats, how?
Next articleYouTube wants that when you go to listen to music, you do it somewhere else
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

YouTube wants that when you go to listen to music, you do it somewhere else

YouTube is the world's leading platform for watching videos. At least of those that are not...
Tech News

Netflix promises the arrival of at least 70 new series during 2022

As it did last year, Netflix has just repeated its promise that it will update and expand its...
Tech News

WhatsApp will let you create ‘states’ with images taken from chats, how?

WhatsApp is reluctant to not value states as a fundamental part of its application. Remember that...
Apple

Would you like to be able to install Apps outside of the App Store? (Opinion).

Yesterday I came across a piece of news that established the possibility that the US Senate could legislate...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.