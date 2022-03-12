Netflix price hike hits UK, moving closer to Europe

netflix 2 1000x600.jpg
netflix 2 1000x600.jpg

Following in the footsteps of the recent rise in the United States, this time it has been the territories of the United Kingdom and Ireland that have just experienced a new price rise for the Netflix service, thus setting the second consecutive increase in less than 18 months.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

As they have shared from The Guardian, this latest price increase will add an additional £1-2 to the prices, depending on the subscription plan. As a result, the basic Netflix subscription in these territories now amounts to 6.99 pounds (approximately 8.99 euros), increasing to 10.99 pounds per month (14.99 euros) for access to Full video quality HD, and a whopping £15.99 (€20.99) for 4K and HRD streams.

Read:

What would be the best Android 12 features?

Netflix raises its prices again

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

It is true that in recent times Netflix faces more competition than everfacing only in Spain other international services such as HBO Max, Disney + and Prime Video, as well as other local services such as FlixOlé, all of them with lower prices than Netflix.

Thankfully, as the statement suggests, Netflix hasn’t just been content to give us the same old content while taking more and more money, as the streaming giant continues to create its own entertainment shows as well as venture into mobile gaming if those are your kind of thing.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

That said, with even more reason than when we jumped ahead during the previous price hike in the US, probably not the best time for a price increase. It is true that the company needs liquidity to be able to take on new productions and the purchase of rights to more content, but perhaps it would make more sense for it to look for other ways to finance said commitment to content.

Even so, the arrival of this increase in the United Kingdom brings it one step closer to Europe and Spain, predicting a possible new rise before the end of the current year.

Read:

GTA IV: recover online mode on PC with this mod

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR