Netflix presents its list of African original titles 2022-2023

Just as Korean productions are very strong in Netflixalso today, the service of streaming has brought to light its new catalog of productions from the African continent. And he has done it through a sample of series, feature films and non-fiction projects developed in Africa, which will have a global launch at the end of this year and the beginning of the next.

Death and the King’s Horseman is one of the most outstanding projects in this regard. This is a much-desired film adaptation of the anti-colonial work by the Nigerian writer and the first African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, Wole Soyinka. In his direction, this production will be under the charge of the director of Biyi Bandelealso in charge of the drama Half of a Yellow Sun (Half yellow sun, 2013).

As for the series, the giant of the streaming will premiere on August 26 its first drama in Afrikaans, Ludik . This six-part action film is created and directed by Paul Buysand is carried out by the South African Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy) in the lead role of Daan Ludik. His synopsis tells that “to save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising tycoon must use his secret diamond smuggling business to smuggle weapons across the border.”

On the other hand, the Nigerian actor and director Akin Omotoso, On September 16, the production will also premiere on the platform The Brave Ones , a supernatural series inspired by African folklore but set in today’s South Africa, which tells the story of a goddess reincarnated as an ordinary human being, with a fixed purpose: to avenge the death of her sister. So she must learn to use her super powers to defeat her enemies and save her family.

Likewise, we will meet Kings of Queenstown, also set in South Africa, revolving around a young soccer prodigy on the path of his burgeoning career and struggles with his father, who was a professional soccer player. It has a premiere scheduled for the end of the year and will be starred by the renowned South African actor, Zolisa Xaluva.

Globally, Netflix is taking the applause for being the pioneer platform in making African content known to the world. This, signing agreements of several titles with some of the main creators and producers of the region.

Finally, recently, the renowned service of streaming announced a multi-project deal with acclaimed South African filmmaker Mandla Walter Dubedirector of Silverton Siegethe first African film commissioned by Netflix. And so, the company has other similar alliances with various producers from that continent.

