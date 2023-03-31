5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsGamingNetflix prepares the launch of the games on televisions

Netflix prepares the launch of the games on televisions

Tech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
juegos netflix 1.jpg
juegos netflix 1.jpg
- Advertisement -

Netflix seems to be preparing for games to make the leap to televisions, and although there is nothing official beyond the intentions declared last year by Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, the discovery of this possibility it was just seen by developer Steve Moser in the source code for the Netflix app for TVs.

But what’s more, as he shares with Bloomberg, the experience that would now be in development would allow the use of mobile phones as controllers, alluding to the need to have a controller in order to play.

Mobile phones as game controllers for TV

- Advertisement -

This can be a good idea, avoiding users the need to buy controllers, taking advantage of their current mobile devices, and if possible, allowing those old models that are still available to give a second life so that they can also serve in this case.

With this we can already get an idea of ​​what the Netflix gaming experience will be like through the television, although there are still many aspects to discover, for example, where the games will be hosted, in the cloud or on local devices? ?

I have tried several virtual girlfriend apps on Android and it is better to be single

And it is that we must also take into account that Netflix also expressed its intention to have games in the cloud, so this possibility cannot be ruled out if we take into account the low internal storage that smart televisions usually have today.

An ambitious bet that is growing

Be that as it may, it will be a matter of waiting for Netflix to officially provide details or for the application’s source code to have more clues that allow us to better understand Netflix’s idea when it comes to bringing the games to the screens of TVs.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, users will have to settle for continuing to play the titles available for their smartphones, also remembering that 40 more titles will be added to the 55 titles available this year.

This is a strategy that users spend as much time as possible in the application, the games being the perfect allies with which users may be able to spend hours and hours, although the current games are titles that everyone can play They are not difficult at all, so it will be interesting to see how Netflix’s commitment to games evolves to offer added value and differentiate itself from its competition.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Price Revealed, Will Be More Expensive Than RTX 3070

The final price of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 may have been revealed. The...
Tech News

Google starts public tests with artificial intelligence capable of generating texts in Gmail and Docs

Google began releasing this Thursday (30) public tests with its new artificial intelligence tool...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.