Netflix prepares the launch of the games on televisions

Netflix seems to be preparing for games to make the leap to televisions, and although there is nothing official beyond the intentions declared last year by Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, the discovery of this possibility it was just seen by developer Steve Moser in the source code for the Netflix app for TVs.

But what’s more, as he shares with Bloomberg, the experience that would now be in development would allow the use of mobile phones as controllers, alluding to the need to have a controller in order to play.



Mobile phones as game controllers for TV

This can be a good idea, avoiding users the need to buy controllers, taking advantage of their current mobile devices, and if possible, allowing those old models that are still available to give a second life so that they can also serve in this case.

With this we can already get an idea of ​​what the Netflix gaming experience will be like through the television, although there are still many aspects to discover, for example, where the games will be hosted, in the cloud or on local devices? ?

And it is that we must also take into account that Netflix also expressed its intention to have games in the cloud, so this possibility cannot be ruled out if we take into account the low internal storage that smart televisions usually have today.

An ambitious bet that is growing

Be that as it may, it will be a matter of waiting for Netflix to officially provide details or for the application’s source code to have more clues that allow us to better understand Netflix’s idea when it comes to bringing the games to the screens of TVs.

Meanwhile, users will have to settle for continuing to play the titles available for their smartphones, also remembering that 40 more titles will be added to the 55 titles available this year.

This is a strategy that users spend as much time as possible in the application, the games being the perfect allies with which users may be able to spend hours and hours, although the current games are titles that everyone can play They are not difficult at all, so it will be interesting to see how Netflix’s commitment to games evolves to offer added value and differentiate itself from its competition.