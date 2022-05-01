Netflix prepares 50 video games for mobile phones

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Since Netflix announced last summer that it would offer video games, enough time has passed for them to have even been able to acquire the studios responsible for the “Stranger Things” video game, with which they started in this field and also launch their first titles.

As it was just another channel, Netflix will offer 50 video games that it will launch throughout 2022

Now, strengthening the strategy in this field, Netflix has the studios Next Games and Night School Studio at full capacity with the aim of release 50 mobile video games throughout the year 2022. This is a measure aimed at retaining users, after the significant stampede that has occurred in recent months.

At the moment Netflix already offers over a dozen titles on an additional channel which can be accessed from the mobile app. These are free video games for subscribers and that can only be downloaded to mobile phones and tablets, both for the iOS and Android operating systems.

Currently some of the titles available are:

-«Stranger Things: 1984»

-“Stranger Things 3: The Game”

-“Arcanium: Rise of Akhan”

-“Dominoes Cafe”

-“Into the Dead 2: Unleashed”

-“Krispee Street”

-«Shatter Remastered’»

-“Wonderputt Forever”

– “Exploding Kittens”

The latter has its appearance announced for this month, while the animated series on which it is based will arrive next year.

.