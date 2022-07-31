Netflix premieres in August: “Sandman”, “Locke & Key”, “I never” and more

is getting ready for the arrival of with new releases within its catalog of series, movies, documentaries and animated titles. Among the highlights of the month is the television adaptation of the comic Sandman; the animated film of the Ninja Turtles; the third seasons of & Key Y I ; and the premiere of Ollie is losta touching story about a cuddly stuffed rabbit.

What fault is karma? – August 3rd

Aislinn Derbez Y Renata Notni lead this Mexican production about a woman who questions herself about whether her bad luck is to blame for all her failures.

Sandman – August 5

The Dream King is a cosmic being who controls dreams to his will, but has been locked away for over a century. When he is freed from his prison, Dream travels to another world to find what was stolen from him and retrieve his powers to fix the chaos caused by his absence. act Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park and more stars.

The series will have ten episodes in its first season. (Netflix)

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – August 5

Read the official premise here: “The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles put their mystical powers to the test when ruthless otherworldly creatures seek to unleash extreme mayhem.”

Locke & Key Season 3 – August 10

The Locke family is back for a final adventure where they will discover much more magic, as they face a new demonic enemy who seeks to obtain the keys to the house.

The supernatural drama is based on the graphic novel by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. (Netflix)



Day shift – August 12

Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco Y Natasha Liu Bordizzo star in this film with a supernatural and imaginative tone. The plot follows a vampire hunter who only has a week to raise a sum of money to pay for his daughter’s education and braces. Will he be able to make a living without dying trying?

I never Season 3 – August 12

Devi and Paxton are now an official couple in front of the whole school and finally their group of friends are no longer the high school singles. However, the protagonist will learn that love relationships are not perfect either and each one needs to discover himself.

my two lives – 17 of August

Natalie’s life is about to change after taking a pregnancy test. The natural order of her routine is divided into two parallel realities.

echoes Season 3 – August 19

“Ever since they were little girls, a pair of twins secretly exchanged lives. But their world falls apart when one of them disappears, ”reads the official synopsis.

Ollie is lost – August 24

Based on the children’s book Ollie’s Odysseythe story follows a lost toy and the journey it undertakes to return home with the purpose of reuniting with its owner.

Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige and Tim Blake Nelson voice the lost toys in this story. (Netflix)

The scandal – August 25th

The film starring Charlize TheronMargot Robbie Y Nicole Kidman follows three women who risk their careers to expose the misogynistic and toxic workplace culture within a famous US television network.

Maloof Workshop – 26 of August

The Maloof family is characterized by being lovers of car engines and this passion led them to use their skills to build vehicles and star in their own exploits behind the wheel.

Time for me – 26 of August

“With his family away, a family man takes advantage of his first days alone in years to reunite with an old friend… very partying”, this is how the new of kevin hart Y Mark Wahlberg on the platform.

More premieres of documentaries, specials and animated productions

Total Bust: Woodstock 99 – August 3rd

Supergiant robot brothers – August 4th

Kakegurui Twin – August 4th

The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century – August 10

He-Man and the masters of the universe Season 3 – August 18

Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 3 – August 25

Club America vs. America club – August 31

: