Netflix plans to release fewer original films to focus on quality productions

the streaming platform Netflix plans to reduce original film releases to prioritize the quality of productions. The company is restructuring its own features department and this will also result in some layoffs. According to information from Bloomberg, Netflix will combine the teams that work on small projects with a budget of US$ 30 million or less and the unit that produces medium-cost films, ranging from US$ 30 million to US$ 80 million.





This restructuring should generate more savings for the platform. However, to compensate for the reduction in releases, Netflix wants to increase the level of quality of films, and this ranges from choosing the script to the post-production part of the feature films. - Advertisement - Netflix stepped up its movie development efforts after studios started building their own streaming services instead of licensing their movies to the company. Currently, the market is well proliferated, with several options.

In addition to the units that work with low- and medium-budget films, Netflix has one more division developing big-budget projects. It is unclear whether the latter group is also affected by the restructuring. Despite the huge number of titles that Netflix has released over the past few years, only a few have won raves, achieved millions of hours of streaming, or had the kind of cultural impact that some of the biggest blockbusters have achieved.