Netflix plans to offer live content. How will do?

Netflix needs a turn of the wheel. The streaming giant has suffered a notable loss of users and is already exploring new business models to win back its customer base. We know that the company intends to launch an ad-supported rate, a new subscription model with ads that would be cheaper. And now we just found out that Netflix wants to start broadcasting live content. The idea is not new, since Disney + offered the possibility of watching the Academy Awards of the Oscars live through its platform. But the idea of ​​​​Netflix is ​​to go one step further to offer all kinds of live content. Or this is what emerges from the latest publication of Deadline, a medium specialized in film and TV. As indicated, Netflix plans to start offering live broadcasts to expand the options for using the platform. Netflix will offer support for live streaming From the looks of it, the company has the idea of ​​offering live meetings. For example, meetings of characters from a series or even live participation in reality shows where voting can be carried out. Another of the company’s ideas is to offer live comedy specials. Already, at the beginning of the year, the on-demand content platform launched Netflix Is a Joke Fest, a live comedy festival that featured more than 130 popular comedians, including Ali Wong, Bill Burr, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney among others- Now, the company could plan to offer this type of content live. The idea is not bad at all, and with this Netflix would be able to expand the services it offers with a very attractive added value. On the one hand, in addition to its huge catalog of movies, series and other content available in its catalog, we can enjoy other options. For example, Netflix offers a good number of video games through its mobile platform. These games are free and do not have advertising, a value to take into account. And now that the company plans to offer different live content, they can attract a large number of users. Realities have become a success on the platform, so they want to expand the ability to interact with this product. Hence, one of the company’s priorities will be to offer added value, such as being able to vote to expel a participant, for example. And that detail sounds really good. >