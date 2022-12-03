Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Netflix plans to expand movie and series preview program to more subscribers

By Abraham
Netflix plans to expand movie and series preview program to more subscribers
Netflix has a series of hits in its catalog, but before the official debut on the platform, a select group of subscribers can access the films and series that will be released in advance. The platform uses this group as a “thermometer” and quality test.

Apparently, the streaming giant wants to expand this early access pool, which could be great news for subscribers.

Currently, around 2,000 Netflix members are privileged to receive early access to unreleased projects before launch in order to provide quality feedback to the platform.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix plans to expand the Preview Club to “tens of thousands” of other subscribers around the world to collect reactions from people that can end up being used to make last-minute adjustments to the platform’s movies and series before of its wider release.

Apparently, this kind of change happened with the movie Don’t Look Up, whose initial reactions indicated that it was too serious, causing Netflix to adjust the tone of the plot before release.

In the movie industry, it’s normal for this kind of audience testing to be done before launch, but Netfix seems to want to get even closer to its audience, which is great news when you consider that the platform lost a high volume of subscribers this year.

Would you like to be able to watch movies and series in advance to give Netflix feedback?

