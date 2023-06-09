Netflix: password sharing block brought new subscribers to the platform

- Advertisement -

The new measure to block the sharing of Netflix passwords is generating an absurd controversy among users, resulting in many notifications to the company by PROCON, but it seems that even with the obstacles in the Europeian market, the streaming giant is having good results with the new policy.

According to data from a survey conducted by Antenna, Netflix subscriptions in the United States for the end of May saw an increase of 102% compared to the previous 60 days. This would mean that the average daily sign-up was around 73,000 users. Antenna also argues that this increase was greater than that recorded during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. It is worth noting that Netflix also had an increase in cancellations in the United States during the period.

According to Antenna, the proportion of new subscriptions and cancellations results in a positive balance of 25% compared to the previous 60 days. With the new measures, Netflix now asks users to make an additional subscription to its family plan for each member who does not live in the same household as you. As we can see, even with the high rejection on social networks, the platform obtained a positive result with the change, which may lead to other platforms also following a similar path, as happened with the cheapest plan with ads. Do you intend to continue subscribing to Netflix even with the changes?