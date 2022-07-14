Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer a cheap option with ads

We have already told you in the past that Netflix was analyzing options to lower its subscription price with an alternative that has ads. Today we have news on the subject.

Netflix is ​​teaming up with Microsoft, which will be its global ad technology and sales partner.

Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer, said the details of the partnership are still being worked out, but its long-term goal is to offer more choice for consumers and a better-than-linear premium TV brand experience for advertisers.

Microsoft says that marketers will work with Microsoft to bring ads to the Netflix ecosystem.

Today’s announcement also supports Microsoft’s approach to privacy, which is based on protecting customer information. […] We’re excited to bring new premium value to our ecosystem of sellers and partners as we help Netflix offer more choice to its customers.

Microsoft is also looking to bring ads to free Xbox games, so they already have experience with the topic.

Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for the cheap, ad-supported offering. We do not know what ads we will see or what price we will pay, but everything indicates that it will be available to customers at the end of 2022.

Netflix has to get its act together because they have suffered a drop in subscribers for the first time in a decade, although they still exceed 222 million worldwide.