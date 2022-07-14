HomeTech NewsNetflix partners with Microsoft for its cheap subscription plan

Netflix partners with Microsoft for its cheap subscription plan

By Brian Adam
The new cheap subscription model that Netflix is ​​preparing to recover users continues to take shape and the alliance with Microsoft announced today will be key to covering the advertising section.

If you follow us regularly, you already know how the panorama is going in content services on demand (VOD). Netflix was the first and grew and grew until other giants such as Disney +, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the new HBO Max arrived in the sector. The number of consumers who are willing to pay for all of them is finite and Netflix has lost users in the last quarters. And with it income that, by the way, has also led to reducing his workforce.

Cheap Netflix subscription cheap with advertising

Last spring, Netflix announced the counterattack: a new cheapest subscription plan, but with ads. This is where the alliance with Microsoft comes in, since the streaming firm will use it as an intermediary in advertising matters. «Microsoft has a proven ability to support all of our needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering.Netflix COO Greg Peters commented on the announcement.

Xiaomi launches a new air conditioner and dispensers for pets

In this way, all ads for Netflix’s cheap subscription model will be broadcast through Microsoft’s advertising platform. Google and NBC Universal were others that sounded like potential allies. The executive has highlighted the objectives to be achieved: «more options for consumers and a television brand experience that improves the conditions that advertisers have in the linear format».

The launch date of the new service is not known, but in light of the agreement with Microsoft it seems to be confirmed that will arrive sometime this year. Its price is also unknown. In the United States, Netflix’s main market, it will have to compete with Hulu’s $7 a month, Paramount Plus’s $5 a month, and above all, the Disney+ subscription costs $8 and is offered without advertising.

We’ll tell you. Subscription service models are here to stay, but users we don’t have budget to pay for all of them. And not only for what concerns us with movies and series. Go adding the video games of all the greats; those of office productivity like Microsoft 365 itself; those of edition like the Adobe Cloud; cloud storage and much more.

