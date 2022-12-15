Netflix Partner BoAt Releases Limited Stream Edition Headphones

Netflix and boAt have announced a partnership to launch three models of True Wireless (TWS) noise canceling headphones of the limited edition Stream, in-ear headphones and a bracelet to attach to the wireless models and wear around the neck. The products are limited edition, but have a 1-year warranty, and are currently restricted to the public in India. The three models are True Wireless Earbuds (TWS), On-Ear Headphones and Wireless Neckband, all with noise cancellation, and with the aim of offering a better audiovisual experience of the productions available in the Netflix catalogue. It is the first time that the streaming service has announced a partnership with an audio company. They even released a very colorful video with the slogan “Made for India to Keep Watching”, in reference to the streaming feature. Participating are boAt brand ambassadors, actor Kiara Advani, cricketer Shreyas Iyer from India, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.





boAt Rockerz 333 Pro Stream Edition The boAt Rockerz 333 Pro comes with a neck support, which guarantees stability and comfort for those who carry out intense activities and who don't want to risk losing one of the headphones, for example. It comes with Bluetooth V5.2, has up to 60 hours of battery life (at 60% volume) which has 150mAH and fast charging of up to 10 minutes, which guarantees 20 hours of battery life. Normal charging is 1 hour. The headphones are available in blue and black, have Enx technology, IPX5 water resistance certification and USB Type-C input.

BoAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC Stream Edition In the case of the boAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC, the headset is hybrid, allowing 65 hours of playback and 54 hours with ANC. It has noise cancellation of up to 33 dB and SNR of 80 dB. Bluetooth corresponds to V5.0 and has a range of 10 meters, with a frequency range of 20Hz -20kHz. It also has USB with Type-C input and is available in black, silver and blue. Charging time also reaches 1 hour.

BoAt Airdopes 411 ANC Stream Edition Boat Airdopes 411 ANC are ANC TWS headphones that have bluetooth v5.2, range of 10 meters, 320mAh battery, 37mAh+2 (headphones) and two microphones with ENx technology. Playtime reaches 17.5 hours with the charging case and at 60% volume. The earbuds need 1 hour and 30 minutes to charge and the case 2 hours. It also has IPX4 water resistance certification and is available in white, black and blue.

All models go on sale from December 20th. The boat Nirvana 751ANC, Airdopes 411ANC and Rockerz 333 Pro are expected to cost respectively 3,999 rupees, 2,599 rupees and 1,299 rupees respectively. It’s also worth noting that early buyers of the “Streaming Edition” products will have a chance to win exciting merchandise from B&T and Netflix. And you, were interested in guaranteeing the products, in case they are going to be sold globally!