Netflix may launch more ad-supported plans, reveals CEO

Netflix may start offering more than one ad-supported plan in the future🇧🇷 That’s the prediction of Ted Sarandos, co-executive chairman of the streaming giant.

According to the executive, it is still necessary to verify the results of the new plan, which costs R$ 18.90 in Europe, but the company thinks that it is possible to make more than one option available to users.

We have multiple plans today, so it’s likely we’ll have multiple plans with advertising over time, but nothing to talk about right now. And the product itself will evolve quite dramatically, but slowly and gradually.

It is worth remembering that for a long time Netflix resisted the idea of ​​launching an ad-supported plan, but the fierce competition with other streaming platforms made the company change its positioning.

I was wrong about that. Hulu has proven that you can do this at scale and offer customers lower prices. I wish we’d made the plan with ads a few years earlier, but we’re catching up,” said Reed Hastings, co-CEO of Netflix.

With that, the new basic plan started to be offered in several strategic countries, and users tend to see an average of four to five minutes of commercials every half hour.

In addition, the option with ads also does not allow you to download movies or series and has a limited catalogue.

