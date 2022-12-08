Netflix looks for ways to expand its business, and thinks of a big surprise

- Advertisement -

The company Netflix it has become an almost inexhaustible source of news. Today, which is the day that you can sign up for an account with advertising on the platform (which has restrictions that you should be aware of), an idea has been reported that the service has to expand your business. And, surely, for more than one it will be excellent news in the event that it finally becomes a reality.

Once the firm has established itself as an actor in the video game market, where it is gradually gaining weight, since it is constantly buying small studios that have flashy titles, it seems that the next step it has in mind Netflix is ​​the one to jump into broadcast live events . This is something that has been on the minds of the company’s directors for a long time, and it would be an important step to increase the attractiveness for users.

What exactly does Netflix have in mind?



Well, nothing more and nothing less than reaching different agreements with the sports most striking that currently exist in order to have rights that allow those who have an account on the platform to enjoy them. And, the truth is that this is not exactly something that Netflix has not tried on other occasions, since without going any further it is known that at the time he had talks with the ATP to give tennis matches of the highest level. Of course, everything was stopped without knowing the reason for it.

splash

From what has been known, the company has in mind to resume this possibility seeing that other platforms are taking steps in this direction (an example is Amazon’s Prime Video). And, therefore, you do not want to miss the step in this section. Of course, the North American firm can have it quite complicated, since in the source of the information they indicate that the idea of ​​Netflix is ​​to get things that do not “cost too much”. And this is something that is not currently possible with mainstream sports, such as football or basketball, for example. Therefore, it would be necessary to know what exactly this means for the service. too …

a very good idea

There is no doubt that, in the case of being able to broadcast attractive sports on the platform and, furthermore, live, the step would be very important and differential . But, of course, we must take into account the cost that we are talking about, which could be important and, perhaps, would mean that the benefits evaporate if the correct step is not taken. Therefore, Netflix has to measure its steps very well… But, as we said, if everything is confirmed, the most important VOD service in the world would have an ideal weapon to maintain its predominant position.