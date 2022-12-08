HomeEntertainmentNetflix looks for ways to expand its business, and thinks of a...

Netflix looks for ways to expand its business, and thinks of a big surprise

EntertainmentTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Netflix looks for ways to expand its business, and thinks of a big surprise
- Advertisement -

Netflix looks for ways to expand its business and thinks

The company Netflix it has become an almost inexhaustible source of news. Today, which is the day that you can sign up for an account with advertising on the platform (which has restrictions that you should be aware of), an idea has been reported that the service has to expand your business. And, surely, for more than one it will be excellent news in the event that it finally becomes a reality.

Once the firm has established itself as an actor in the video game market, where it is gradually gaining weight, since it is constantly buying small studios that have flashy titles, it seems that the next step it has in mind Netflix is ​​the one to jump into broadcast live events . This is something that has been on the minds of the company’s directors for a long time, and it would be an important step to increase the attractiveness for users.

What exactly does Netflix have in mind?

- Advertisement -

Well, nothing more and nothing less than reaching different agreements with the sports most striking that currently exist in order to have rights that allow those who have an account on the platform to enjoy them. And, the truth is that this is not exactly something that Netflix has not tried on other occasions, since without going any further it is known that at the time he had talks with the ATP to give tennis matches of the highest level. Of course, everything was stopped without knowing the reason for it.

1668424878 974 Netflix looks for ways to expand its business and thinks
splash

From what has been known, the company has in mind to resume this possibility seeing that other platforms are taking steps in this direction (an example is Amazon’s Prime Video). And, therefore, you do not want to miss the step in this section. Of course, the North American firm can have it quite complicated, since in the source of the information they indicate that the idea of ​​Netflix is ​​to get things that do not “cost too much”. And this is something that is not currently possible with mainstream sports, such as football or basketball, for example. Therefore, it would be necessary to know what exactly this means for the service. too

a very good idea

There is no doubt that, in the case of being able to broadcast attractive sports on the platform and, furthermore, live, the step would be very important and differential . But, of course, we must take into account the cost that we are talking about, which could be important and, perhaps, would mean that the benefits evaporate if the correct step is not taken. Therefore, Netflix has to measure its steps very well… But, as we said, if everything is confirmed, the most important VOD service in the world would have an ideal weapon to maintain its predominant position.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

Premieres for the week of November 14, 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

We are already in the second week of November 2022 and, as usual, there...
Entertainment

Netflix has a new feature that allows you to better manage your devices

Lately, Netflix It does not stop being news, and in this case it is...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.