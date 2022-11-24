Netflix looking to set up a team to develop a Triple A game for PC

Netflix has not stopped betting on the games segment since last year it launched the first titles for subscribers using the Android platform, for which it has been launching new titles and buying game creation studios.

But it is seen that mobile devices today may seem insufficient, and adding to the interest in having their gaming platform in the cloud, now also they want to make the leap to other platforms in a quite ambitious way, as can be deduced from the job offer published on their Netflix Jobs platform.



In the published offer it is indicated that they are in the search for a game director to lead the creative development of a new AAA game for PC. A game rated AAA or Triple A is a game Developed and distributed by an important company, being a high quality game backed by an important publicity campaign and a big budget in all the creative process.

With this we already see Netflix’s intentions to continue advancing in the games segment more clearly, being the beginning of what is expected to be the first generation of original games developed in-house.

The person who finally occupies the position will provide:

the vision and direction of the game from the concept phase through production, launch and live operations. The right candidate will bring industry-leading craft expertise and attention to detail to deliver the vision of a high-quality, emotionally resonant, iconic, and heart-filled game.

Wanted:

Creating a great game that players will want to come back to repeatedly is our primary goal: you’ll be able to build, submit, and run a game without any competitive design constraints due to monetization.

From Netflix they hope to also have a small team of professionals who are inclined “for action and learning, which comes with bold experimentation at a fast pace” to carry out the development of the game using the Unreal Engine game engine. , and that the title itself may be worthy of becoming a television program later.