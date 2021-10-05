Netflix launches very useful functions on Android and iOS

Netflix announced today (via: The Verge) that Android users can now test the Play Something functionality. This was announced in April this year but it was unknown when it would be implemented in the streaming service for movies and series.

It comes first to Android (to iOS in the coming weeks), both to smartphones and TVs with that operating system. This functionality allows us to reproduce something, anything, the ideal function for those who are undecided. According to Netflix, it is random, but it also takes into account some factors such as the popularity of the show or movie.

Laughter and shock

But the idea is that you see something new and not something that the algorithm has already recommended to you, so it will be there for when you are undecided, which is not a few times, since it is something that we all do.

On the other hand, a feature that has already been released on iOS (Fast Laughs) comes to Android also in October. This works a bit like TikTok but with content from our favorite series or that we are going to see. By having it active, it will show us the best moments of some series or movies, although only with humorous content.

For now it will be tested in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. But there are plans to make this a global feature.

Finally, iOS will soon be getting Downloads for You, a feature that is now available on Android. This is one of the most useful of those announced, when activated the application will download content according to our history. So you were watching the third season of Stranger Things and you stayed in the fourth episode, the app will download the fifth.

So you can see it on the way to work on the bus or subway where you do not have an internet connection. As we said, this can already be used on Android, while on iOS it will arrive this month, although we do not have a specific date