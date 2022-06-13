Netflix launches the game La casa de Papel: become the Professor’s band with your mobile

One of the most successful (even international) Spanish series of recent times and which is on the Netflix video platform is La casa de papel. Well, to take advantage of the pull that maintains its history and characters, the company has decided to launch a game on the market that is based on its history. The development is put on the market for mobile devices, so you could enjoy it anywhere and its requirements are not particularly high. Therefore, with a mid-range model you can fully enjoy this creation that allows you to put yourself in the shoes of one of the members of the band led by the well-known Professor -but without replacing any of them, yes-. The story of this game that comes from Netflix, which is already part of the gaming industry, is that of being able to help an acquaintance of the gang leader. The hit to be struck is to rob a casino in Monaco, which is one of the places where the most money is moved in the Principality, and you will have to achieve it with the help of some of the well-known members of the gang, who have their own abilities that will be essential to complete the hit without being stopped. In other words, it maintains the spirit of La casa de papel. Some more things about this Netflix game The game is an action story in which you will have to combine discovering places and accessories with carrying out actions that allow you to overcome the difficulties that, obviously, will not be few. Thus, for example, you can open door locks; take down enemies that are annoying; and, even, you will have to decipher what is necessary to be able to open the safes that are in the casino. Therefore, fun is guaranteed because there are even small mini-games inside. With eye-catching cel-shaded graphics and simple control from the phone because work has been done so that the touch screen allows you to do everything you need, the game offers compatibility with practically all mobile phones on the market (both for power as per operating system). Therefore, if you are one of those who had a good time watching all the seasons of La casa de papel -something normal, since the series is very good- Netflix allows you to continue enjoying its characters. But now in game form. In addition, with this launch the company shows that its entry into the video game segment is serious and strong. >