Netflix launches Lucky Luna game and prepares more titles for the platform

has launched the mobile game Luna on its for all subscription users to play. If you follow TechSmart, you already know that the streaming company is investing in mobile titles. In March of this year, it even bought a Finnish developer to produce titles for this category. This news, then, does not come as a surprise to those who were already aware of this situation. That said, the company’s new game is platform-style and has both the visuals and the story inspired by Japanese folklore. Incidentally, the game’s graphics are done in a retro pixel look.

The idea here is to guide Luna through the scenarios to discover the mysteries about her past. According to Netflix, each stage promises to show a different mechanic, as well as a ranking that shows the players’ scores. On Youtube, you can check out a trailer that shows a little bit of the new game:

This, by the way, is not the only game that the company intends to make available on its platform. In fact, the new titles are scheduled to appear in September. These are Immortality, Rival Pirates, and Wild Things: Animal Adventures, and even with no set date, all should arrive soon. Both Wild Things: Animal Adventures and Immortality have trailers that the user can already check out. In general, Netflix's list of games has 28 games and they can be accessed through the app's catalog. By the end of 2022, it promises to have 50 games available to its subscribers.