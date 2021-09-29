Netflix launches its first three mobile games

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

This summer, Netflix announced that it would expand its services by offering with its subscription, in addition to the best series and movies, mobile games. As of today, the streaming platform includes its first three in its catalog mobile phone video games that will be able to be enjoyed by its users in Spain, Poland and Italy. These are the video games “Shooting Hoops,” “Teeter Up” and “Card Blast”

Netflix subscribers will be able to access these games through the platform app on Android. Inside it, you will find a tab that says “Games”. When you access this section, the Netflix app will show you a list of the games available according to the region from which you connect.

Once the user has chosen the game that interests him, by clicking on it will be redirected to Google Play Store. From there you can download and install the game, but to access it, you must first enter your username and Netflix password.

These new games will be totally free and do not have any type of advertising. They also have no relationship with any of the Netflix series or movies, as the games presented so far by the platform did, both related to the “Stranger Things” series. These are casual video games that are intended to appeal to a wide and diverse audience.

With this move, Netflix takes another step in its strategy of consolidating itself as a total entertainment platform. Now, the company is studying launch those same games in other markets, such as the United States and other European countries. It has also announced that it plans to release mobile games also in iOS version. However, it has not given an exact date for either of the two launches.

