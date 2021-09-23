Netflix launches a free version of its service. Will it arrive in Spain?

To this day, there is no rival capable of standing up to Netflix, the on-demand content platform with the most users. A service that does not stop growing and that now allows you to enjoy a totally free version. Yes, you read that right: you can now have Netflix for free on your Android phone. Of course, at the moment only if you live in Kenya. More than anything because the platform has just announced that its service becomes free in that country, although with certain limitations. Free Netflix is ​​now available in Kenya In this way, as indicated in the press release they have published, Kenyan users will be able to access Netflix for free and without advertising. Also, best of all, you don’t need to provide payment information to use this free version. You will simply have to enter an email, confirm that you are over 18 years of age and give a contact telephone number. It should be noted that, although it is true that this free version of Netflix does not have advertising, nor is it necessary to enter any payment information, in return it has a more limited catalog. From what we have been able to know, it has approximately a quarter of the movies and series available on the VOD platform. Although being free and without advertising, you could not ask for more. The reason why Netflix has surprised with this announcement? The lack of users in the country where this campaign has been launched. As stated in the press release “If you’ve never watched Netflix before – and a lot of people in Kenya haven’t – this is a great way to experience our service. And if you like what you see, it is easy to switch to one of our payment plans so that you can also enjoy our entire catalog on your television or laptop. ” Or what is the same, Netflix plans a loyalty campaign to increase the number of customers in Kenya, a country in which the big N has not succeeded as expected. Without a doubt, a very successful move by the company. In addition, it is the first time that this service has carried out a campaign of this style. Of course, do not get your hopes up as these types of offers are aimed at countries where the platform has not had the expected impact. And seeing the success of Netflix in Spain, it would make no sense to launch a free option.