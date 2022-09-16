Netflix is ​​upbeat with 40 million new subscribers on the ad plan

is ​​going through a delicate moment, registering the loss of thousands of and being forced to carry out a major internal restructuring, canceling some projects and reducing the budget of others. Another solution adopted by the platform was the launch of a cheaper plan with ads. While many have received this idea of ​​the ad plan with negativity, it seems that Netflix has hit the nail on the head.

Netflix is ​​very optimistic about the launch of its new ad plan. According to preliminary projections, the platform can get around 40 new subscribers by 2023. The projection cited by The Wall Street Journal takes into account a document shared between Netflix and its ad partner, Microsoft, aimed at its future buyers of ads to be included in the service. Netflix has therefore provided its projections for new "unique viewers" in select markets where it will launch its ad-supported plan. Data suggests that of the 40 million new users, up to 13.3 million are expected to come from the United States, while the rest will involve countries such as Australia, Europe, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Italy. It was also said by Netflix that the platform could reach an additional 4.4 million unique viewers globally by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, Netflix is ​​preparing for the new edition of the Tudum event, which promises to reveal a lot of news about the platform’s original content. Do you think Netflix’s ad plan can help it regain market leadership?