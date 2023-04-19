HomeTech NewsNetflix is shutting down its DVD business after 25 years

Netflix is shutting down its DVD business after 25 years

Tech News
netflix ceo 3 3100xx1237 1236 1458 1049.jpg
netflix ceo 3 3100xx1237 1236 1458 1049.jpg
- Advertisement -

Netflix Inc. plans to shut down its DVD business after 25 years.

The Los Gatos company will ship its final DVDs Sept. 29, 2023 — shutting down the core operation that birthed the company and gave it the foundation to build a streaming empire. The DVD businesses’ customer base has continued to shrink, and the company can no longer provide the best service for those subscribers, Netflix said in its earnings release Tuesday.

“From the very beginning, our members loved the choice and control that…

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.