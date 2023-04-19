Netflix is shutting down its DVD business after 25 years

- Advertisement -

Netflix Inc. plans to shut down its DVD business after 25 years.

The Los Gatos company will ship its final DVDs Sept. 29, 2023 — shutting down the core operation that birthed the company and gave it the foundation to build a streaming empire. The DVD businesses’ customer base has continued to shrink, and the company can no longer provide the best service for those subscribers, Netflix said in its earnings release Tuesday.

“From the very beginning, our members loved the choice and control that…