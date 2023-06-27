Netflix is ​​planning to remove its cheapest basic plan in some markets

- Advertisement -

In recent months, Netflix has been involved in a series of controversies due to the changes applied to its terms of use as a way of trying to increase the number of new subscribers and, consequently, generate more revenue. Whether it’s launching the cheapest ad-supported plan or blocking password sharing, it’s clear the streaming giant wants to make up for the loss, but it looks like such changes were just the beginning.

The Winnipeg Free Press reports that Netflix Canada is getting rid of its most basic ad-free plan, which costs R$25.90 a month (in the Europeian market). This plan was the lowest cost to watch your favorite Netflix shows without being forced to watch commercial breaks. The channel says that those who have subscribed to the basic level can keep it at the current price, but if they change plans in the future or close their Netflix account, they will not be able to choose the basic plan again. - Advertisement - The only options left for Canadian Netflix subscribers are the standard tier with ads priced at $7 per month, the standard ad-free tier for $15.50 per month or pay $20 per month for the premium tier.

We still don’t know if Netflix intends to extend this new measure to other markets, but considering that it was able to leverage the number of subscribers through the plan with ads and the blocking of password sharing, it makes sense that it reduces the subscription options to keep the most profitable. It looks like ad-supported subscription services are here to stay, and other Netflix competitors are also jumping on the bandwagon, but do you think this is a good idea?