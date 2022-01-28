Netflix is ​​finally in high quality on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a

It happens, in 2022, of take some things for the obvious, such as streaming content in high definition. Especially on products that are not exactly cheap, and especially if there is one of the main streaming content providers such as Netflix. But it is not like that. In fact, not everyone knows that the high definition transmission must be “activated” by Netflix, and that until then movies and TV series are reproduced with a lower quality than they could express.
When a smartphone, of any segment, arrives on the market, Netflix has to “unblock” HD playback, and in the case of the Pixel 6, announced at the end of October, the process hasn’t been very fast. It went worse than the Pixel 5a whose owners, from the presentation in August to now, have had to give up high definition on Netflix. So far in fact No Pixel formalized in 2021 was allowed to play HD content.
Not bad for us Italians, since for Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro we will have to wait a little longer while Pixel 5a should desert the appointment in the Bel Paese. These models they will be able to play Netflix movies and TV series in high definition and also in HDR10. The novelty can be seen from the list of devices enabled for the two standards that the streaming platform takes care of in Service center of the portal (link in SOURCE).
For HDR viewing, remember the platform and we do too, you need an Ultra HD subscription plan, an internet connection of at least 25 Mbps and that the playback quality is set to High, as well as – but it is trivial – to a product whose display supports HDR technology.
In summary, here are Google’s smartphones that benefit from HDR and high quality:
- Pixel 6 Pro – HDR
- Pixel 6 – HDR
- Pixel 5 – HDR
- Pixel 5a – HDR
- Pixel 4 and 4 XL – HDR
- Pixel 4a and 4a 5G – HDR
- Pixel 3 and 3 XL – HDR
- Pixel 3a and 3a XL
- Pixel 2 and 2 XL
- Pixel and Pixel XL
- Nexus 6P
- Nexus 5X
- Nexus 6
