Netflix is ​​already blocking shared accounts, what to do if I get the message?

The warning was there, but since nothing was happening about it, many ignored it. We refer to device blocking on Netflix if the company thinks you are using a shared account. Today it seems that the action has begun in Spain, and there are already several users who are receiving the corresponding . If it appears on your television by mistake, we will tell you how you can solve it quickly and effectively.

Interestingly, the notifications are coming to Smart TVs and multimedia players that are understood in Netflix that are not in what is considered as Home (which is nothing other than the WiFi network that you use with the corresponding router). If the VOD service believes that it is not correct, a notice is sent as various users have shown on social networks. Therefore, device crashes until action is taken on the matter.

Interestingly, this for the moment does not occur in desktop clients or those for mobile devices, something that makes sense -since it is quite normal that the platform can be accessed from anywhere with a data connection, to give an example-. Therefore, it is uncontrollable and, at the moment, nothing is being done on this side of the game, but time to time.

Some localization errors on Netflix

This is what some users complain about. It seems like, they are giving the same usual use of the platform and, even so, they are receiving the corresponding message indicating that the computer is not connected from the usual network. And therefore this has to be fixed. Come on, it is thought that a shared account is used, something that is not the case. And, this, drives anyone out of their boxes.

I have a dilemma with #Netflix It asks me to verify the location and when I go to verify it with the mobile it says that the mobile and the television are not connected to the same Wi-Fi network therefore they cannot verify the location, it is more than verified that if I have them connected

— THE BIG SCREEN (@ granpantalla98) March 14, 2023

By the way, there is a way to tell the platform that it is in error: clicking on the option get a code that appears on the warning screen. When you do this, the requested information is sent via email or SMS to the phone number associated with the account. Simply, you must enter it and, voila, everything will return to normal. Nothing complicated or horrible, but the truth is that failures of this type, simply and simply, should not happen.

Seems like just a first step

This is something that should be very clear, since it is only affecting televisions and players, but it is clear that the idea of ​​​​Netflix is ​​clear: put an end to shared accounts once and for all. And, as you can see, he’s already started the process, and it’s just the beginning. It remains to be seen, however, the effectiveness of the idea, which may not be as expected (both for functionality and for the perception of the users themselves).