Netflix helps you with one of its biggest problems: “Play something” reaches all Android

Netflix already has the random play button on all Android phones and tablets. From now on, those who do not know what to see on the platform can press “Play something” so that Netflix put content related to your tastes without having to decide.

Has it ever happened to you to open Netflix, browse its cover, the recommendations and not find anything appetizing to play? It happens to all of us on occasion, there is always a moment when we don’t know what to see. Because we have finished the last series and we still have that void to fill, because there is too much pending or because we do not want anything specific. And Netflix itself wants to solve the indecision.

“Play something”, the random button already on the mobile

The random option is not the first time that it appears on Android since Netflix for Android TV has been showing the indecision button for some time, also some mobiles. But so far it had not landed on all Android; with the advantage that it can suppose for the undecided ones.

Now, and as long as you update to the latest version of Netflix for Android (we have the function in 8.3), a floating button will appear in the lower right corner of the screen. This button has an icon that indicates random operation, such as the “shuffle” of music players.

The button remains floating at all times on the Netflix interface and as long as we are in the home tab. As we scroll down the content the icon will be the only thing that remains visible. And, if the scrolling is in the opposite direction (from bottom to top), Netflix displays the message “Play something” next to the aforementioned icon.

By clicking on the button, the app will reproduce content related to the user. That is, it will put the chapter of a series or a movie that Netflix has suggested or that is in the list of favorites (“My list”). At all times Netflix will play content that has not yet been seen. For example, under our tests the app put the first chapter of “The Squid Game” by clicking on “Play something”.

As we said, Netflix already has the random button in its application for Android phones and tablets. Perfect for those who do not know what to see and spend time browsing the platform’s catalog.