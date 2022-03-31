Netflix has a plan for no account sharing, and you won’t like it

It has been known for some time that Netflix it intends to end a widespread practice by users: sharing their credentials with people who are not family members. This initially had not worried the platform too much, but now it seems that things have changed and it wants to take action on the matter.

And what is the idea they have had? Well, it is not something exactly new, but it is usually effective: touch the pocket of users. As confirmed by the company itself, as a test it will experiment with the possibility of adding a small amount to the monthly bill to be able to share the data with third parties who do not share the family home (such as friends).

where the tests start

To find out if the idea they have had works, three markets have been chosen to check if the effectiveness is as expected. They are the following: Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. If this finally convinces Netflix, everything seems to indicate that the decision will be made to implement the new option in the rest of the markets in which the streaming video service is present. Come on, this is a warning to navigators.

pexels

What is done concretely is that those who have a Standard and Premium account can add what are called as subsidiary users (a maximum of two) that belong to people who are not members of the family nucleus. Thus, they will be able to have their own profile at the beginning of the session… as long as a fee is paid. small addition for this to be so. An example is that in Costa Rica this amount amounts to $2.99 ​​- the price of a Standard cost is $12.99). It does not seem crazy, but the truth is that it is a cost that did not exist to date and we will see how users take it.

Some things to keep in mind

The information that Netflix itself has provided is not particularly complete, especially considering that everything will be activated in a few weeks. One example is what will happen to users who they have two houses and go from one to another in a regular way. Nor is it indicated how the reviews will be carried out to find out if there is fraud in the use of an account, since to achieve this, the ideal would be to review the connection IPs, something that would have to be communicated before doing so -and this has not occurred-.

By the way, apart from everything indicated from the platform, they have also communicated that it will soon be possible transfer profiles between accounts, which is positive because on more than one occasion they wanted to do this and it was not possible. This is really a nice addition.