Netflix has a new feature that allows you to better manage your devices

Lately, Netflix It does not stop being news, and in this case it is because it adds a new function that is quite useful for proper management of the devices that are activated in an account. This is quite useful and positive, because it allows the work to be done remotely, so we are talking about something that is tremendously comfortable.

One of the things that can be done with the Netflix account is to register it on some devices that are not used regularly. An example is the Smart TV of a friend or family member. Sometimes, eliminate the inflation in question is forgotten, and a third party can access the platform for free -and without you having exact control of what happens-. Well, this is something that is going to end thanks to the new tool that the streaming video service has added.

Progress on several fronts by Netflix

With the new option we are talking about, which is already available for use in Spain, the company is taking steps on two fronts that are vital for users. The first, and most important, is that increases significantly the security of the accounts due to the fact that greater control is maintained (imagine leaving the access active in a hotel where you have entered the information on the room TV). On the other hand, this will help in order to share access data, something the firm is working tirelessly on.

Unsplash

Using the new platform tool

To use it you have to access the Netflix website, either from the computer or the smartphone (you will have to identify yourself, of course). Once you access one of the profiles that you have registered, which should not be as a child, use the drop-down that appears when you click on the image that represents you and use the configuration option.

There you will see many options that allow you to change the type of account you have to enter a link called Manage access and devices, which is located at the bottom of the screen. You will then see all the teams that can enter the account. Now, you can choose one by one -no batch process as before- to unsubscribe those you want to remove it. It’s all that simple.

SmartLife

A good addition that does nothing more than increase the options offered to users when it comes to having everything much more controlled when accessing their accounts (beyond the profiles that have been created). By the way, that the information displayed the use of each device with Netflix, such as the contents that have been viewed with it, can give you an idea of ​​whether you have unwanted access.