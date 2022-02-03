Netflix Gaming, two new titles. There is also a League of Legends spin-off

The Netflix Gaming initiative continues to expand, consisting of a catalog of games for mobile devices (Android and iOS) available exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service, without advertising and without in-app purchases. This week we have an idle RPG and a Rhythm Runner from Riot Games, the creator studio of League of Legends. Here are all the details.
An idle RPG is certainly nothing new or particularly original, but … How many can be said to have no monetization systems?
The dungeon crawler idle of the century is coming: Explore dungeons, annihilate monsters and collect items to improve your warrior’s skills and weapons. Advance through the deep dungeons with a simple tap, fight as a team and show your enemies what Dwarves are made of! Features Include:
- Exciting new dungeons to explore … you never know what’s around the corner.
- Use the special abilities of the Dwarves to destroy everything in their path, from rocks to walls, to monsters and enemy bosses.
- Abilities range from devastating weapon strikes to damage dealt on enemy tiles.
- Increase the power by leveling up your Dwarves, improving special abilities and collecting new equipment and weapons.
- Open chests full of treasures that you will find in mines, caves, jungles and dungeons.
- Keep the party together and the Dwarves fully empowered because your strength mirrors that of the weaker individual.
- Even when you’re not in front of the screen, the Dwarves continue to dig deep and mysterious dungeons.
- Dungeon Dwarves | Android | Google Play Store, Free (with Netflix subscription)
- Dungeon Dwarves | iOS | Apple App Store, Free (with Netflix subscription)
This game is a spin-off of the very famous LoL, and is set in the same universe: it has existed for some time on PC, and also on mobile it must have had a period of soft launch since the first reviews date back to at least a couple of months ago. However, the official announcement is just a few hours ago.
Explosions and devastation go wild in this fast-paced adventure featuring League of Legends stars Ziggs and Heimerdinger.In this fast-paced adventure, every action provokes an explosive reaction and the chaos is never enough. Take on the role of Ziggs and devastate the neighborhoods of Piltover.Bomb, jump and dance to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and ignite fuses that cause maximum destruction. Cause musical mayhem as you outrun the fun enemy Heimerdinger in an attempt to build the biggest bomb the world has ever seen.Use the “Freestyle Mayhem System” to cause spontaneous explosions and earn bonus points as you dodge the fun guardians by showing them what they are missing.Make sure you light all the fuses in Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.Get into the rhythm: Blast bombs to the sound of music by jumping obstacles, avoiding enemies and lighting up the city of musical madness.
- FREESTYLE MAYHEM: do you like to improvise? Take advantage of spontaneous opportunities to wreak your own chaos with the Freestyle Mayhem System. The higher the number of explosions, the more points you earn!
- A SHOW FOR THE EYES: Speed through Piltover, a city fueled by magic and science … then set it all on fire! Use your rhythmic mastery to ignite explosions and create an unforgettable show.
- BEYOND THE WORLD: Explore the fast-paced alleys of Piltover with Ziggs and Heimerdinger! Meet the famous League of Legends champions in this pick up and play game.
- Hextech Mayhem | Android | Google Play Store, Free (with Netflix subscription)
- Hextech Mayhem | iOS | Apple App Store, Free (with Netflix subscription)
