Netflix Gaming, two new titles. There is also a League of Legends spin-off

This game is a spin-off of the very famous LoL, and is set in the same universe: it has existed for some time on PC, and also on mobile it must have had a period of soft launch since the first reviews date back to at least a couple of months ago. However, the official announcement is just a few hours ago.

Explosions and devastation go wild in this fast-paced adventure featuring League of Legends stars Ziggs and Heimerdinger.

In this fast-paced adventure, every action provokes an explosive reaction and the chaos is never enough. Take on the role of Ziggs and devastate the neighborhoods of Piltover.

Bomb, jump and dance to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and ignite fuses that cause maximum destruction. Cause musical mayhem as you outrun the fun enemy Heimerdinger in an attempt to build the biggest bomb the world has ever seen.

Use the “Freestyle Mayhem System” to cause spontaneous explosions and earn bonus points as you dodge the fun guardians by showing them what they are missing.

Make sure you light all the fuses in Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

Get into the rhythm: Blast bombs to the sound of music by jumping obstacles, avoiding enemies and lighting up the city of musical madness.