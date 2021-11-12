Netflix games will be on the App Store so …

New information from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg announces Netflix plans for the launch of their mobile games on iOS. They will be done individually through the App Store and their operation will be very peculiar.

Netflix is ​​ready to launch its games on the App Store

Steve Moser, in his role as an experienced developer, shared this information with Bloomberg thanks to the discovery of a code in the Netflix app. It was thought that the kings of streaming in the world they would launch an exclusive app where all the games were. The reality is that the games will come out individually. So if you want to have them all, you will have to download them one by one. This is known since Android has separate games and the system is very similar.

Continuing with the Android theme, there is a games tab in the Netflix app. After opening a game, you can download the app and to conclude you need to log in with your Netflix account. In iOS it will work exactly the same although the games tab will not be faithfully as it is seen on Android. Most likely, you can see Netflix content in terms of games on an App Store web page and being very precise in the search.

An example of what Android can do is seen in Setapp. It is an app that is managed under subscription in which you can access various Mac apps, now available on iOS.