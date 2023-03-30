Netflix Games: iPhone will become a controller to play games on TV

It was to find them Steve Moser (The Tape Drive and MacRumors), which led to the arrival of a feature that will allow iPhones to become real controllers for Netflix games , so you can use them on your TV as well. The code is extremely clear, as you can read a precise reference to the functionality which reads “A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this smartphone as a controller?“, thus leaving little room for doubt.

Netflix is ​​preparing to render more usable its game offering too from TV according to what emerged from some lines of code present in the latest version of the application dedicated to iOS.

Among other lines of code we also find references to the subsequent phases of system configurationincluding the ability to select responses such as “Not now“, “Use the controller” And “Connect to the game“, so it is likely that the activation of this mode it’s not that far away.

At the moment the game library included on Netflix is ​​only accessible from iOS and Android devices, but it is plausible that the company intends to expand it to any other screen capable of displaying its content, including TVs. By doing this it is possible that Netflix wants to avoid releasing additional hardware – like an official controller -, letting the user’s smartphone allow you to interact with the title in the same way that also happens on the phone screen.

Who knows if this feature will also be exploited when the cloud gaming service Netflix is ​​working on is enabled. To find out, we will have to wait for the launch of the new platform.