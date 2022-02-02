Netflix finally allows you to remove titles from “keep watching”

The announcement dates back to a few days ago, and the functionality has already been available for some time on the app for Android and iOS. Netflix said distribution has already begun for everyone globally, and we actually have direct feedback on the app for NVIDIA SHIELD (hence Android TV). It appears to be a server-side update.

There are tricks to get rid of content that does not interest even before the arrival of the functionality on the mobile app: the most trivial is to simply use fast forward to the end of movie – or the latest episode of a TV series – and just watch the last few seconds of the credits; but it is certainly not the most comfortable solution in the world, and then you risk “spoiling” something for which inspiration could come later.

The other method is even more laborious: you have to go to the official website, preferably from the desktop, log in, go to your account settings (top right menu), open the profile section, search for content viewing activities and remove what you want to remove from the list.