Netflix extra charge: what are the legal implications and security issues? | TC Detective

In the last week, a subject took over the technology news and expanded to more areas, with Netflix's announcement about the start of charging for account sharing, for those who use a profile at another address, at a monthly price of R$ 12 ,90. The measure brought disapproval from the public, who even considered canceling the subscription, and from competitors, with provocations on social networks. However, the theme can go far beyond an additional cost in the user's pocket. The extra charge has some legal implications, as well as encourages cybercrime practices. Detective TechSmart details the matter for you below.

Contract by individual

For those who want to go to court against the streaming service for the additional fee, some legal avenues can be used for the claim. One of them consists of Art. 39, item V of the Consumer Protection Code (CDC). The legislation establishes that the contract made with the service is carried out by an Individual. In other words, you cannot have a limiting factor per address. This applies to an aggravating factor of Art. 71 of the Civil Code, which says "if, however, the natural person has several residences, where he alternately lives, any of them shall be considered his domicile". In other words, as the subscription is linked to a natural person, this person can have several addresses to call his own, without being considered another person's.

unilateral change

Another excerpt from the Consumer Protection Code itself frames this extra charge as illegal. It consists of Art. 51, items X and XIII. The items automatically nullify certain contractual clauses in the provision of services. Among them is the prohibition of unilateral price changes. That is, within the same current contract, it is not possible to have a change in values ​​that comes from one of the parties – in this case, from Netflix. There is another that does not allow the modification, even unilateral, of the content or quality of the contract, after the celebration. Check out these paragraphs in full below: Art. 51. The contractual clauses relating to the supply of products and services that: X – allow the supplier, directly or indirectly, to change the price unilaterally; XIII – authorize the supplier to unilaterally modify the content or quality of the contract, after its conclusion.

cybersecurity issues

According to researchers from Check Point Research (CPR), limitation on Netflix account sharing can result in illicit sales of Premium subscriptions on the Dark Web for more than R$10 monthly. Experts even found Telegram channels linked to cybercriminal portals that have already offered access to the platform, for 190 Indian rupees – the equivalent of BRL 10.66. It is worth mentioning that these illegally marketed profiles are already linked to the practice of other cybercrimes. This is because the creation often uses compromised credentials – either through leaks or by hacking third-party accounts.

How to proceed?