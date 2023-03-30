Netflix expands its gaming platform and comes to iPhone.

Discovering Netflix’s plans.

The application developer Steve Moser recently discovered code hidden within Netflix’s iOS mobile app that references games to be played on smart TVs.

Developer Steve Moser told Bloomberg: Among the references found, there was a line that said “A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”

“Netflix is ​​working to bring its fledgling video game service to TVs for the first time, moving beyond smartphones and tablets in a sign of its growing ambitions.”

“Hidden code within the Netflix app includes references to games being played on TVs, indicating that such a plan is underway. The code also mentions the use of phones as video game controllers.

Initial launch of the Netflix gaming platform.

Netflix launched its gaming platform in November 2021 on iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.

Games are released as individual apps on the iOS App Store, while the full catalog of games is kept on the Netflix app.

Many of the titles are related to popular TV shows, such as “Stranger Things 3: The Game”.

Similar to Apple Arcade, there are no ads, extra fees, or in-app purchases included with the games.

The Streaming platform currently has more than 50 titles available and is expected to add 40 more games this year.

Although the company hasn’t disclosed its plans for TV gaming, Netflix’s gaming chief did mention that it is “seriously exploring” a cloud gaming service.

Netflix mobile games are currently available on the App Store. According to ProtocolNetflix hinted that its TV gaming experience would be more than just casual games and announced the creation of a game development studio with industry leaders.

“The company said on Tuesday, as part of its earnings release, that it had an additional 55 games in the pipeline. Fourteen of those games are being developed by Netflix’s own studios, Verdu said, adding that the company will launch an additional studio in Southern California soon. The studio will be led by Chacko Sonny, who previously served as an executive producer on Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise, according to a Netflix spokesperson.

The expansion of the Netflix gaming platform.

Expanding Netflix’s gaming platform to smart TVs would be a great extension of the service, as Netflix is ​​built into many smart TVs and available on multiple platforms, including Apple TV.

The company also plans to launch a cloud gaming service, which would allow users to stream games without installing them locally.

Such a plan would allow the company to offer many more titles than it currently offers, which could create competition for existing cloud gaming services offered by companies like Microsoft, and could compete with non-cloud-based platforms such as Apple Arcade.

The goal of platform expansion.

The expansion of Netflix’s gaming platform aims to increase user engagement with the platform.

The company seeks to provide subscribers with a more immersive gaming experience and extend its commitment to the platform.

By offering a wide variety of games and a more immersive gaming experience.

With this, Netflix hopes to compete with other cloud gaming platforms and keep users engaged with the platform while they wait for new installments of TV shows and series hosted by the platform.

The gaming platform used with iPhone.

It is working hard to expand its gaming platform and provide subscribers with a more immersive gaming experience.

The company hopes to launch its gaming platform on smart TVs and allow subscribers to use their iPhones as game controllers.

The streaming giant is also planning to launch a cloud gaming service that would allow users to stream games without having to install them locally.

These expansion plans are aimed at increasing user engagement with the platform and competing with other cloud gaming platforms.