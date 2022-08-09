Netflix customers are not gamers

99 percent of subscribers have not yet tried the streaming service’s games. They have 1.7 million daily users.

Netflix continues to expand its game portfolio. However, less than one percent of subscribers interact with the games on a daily basis. Netflix games are watched an average of 1.7 million times a day by a fraction of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers worldwide.

This emerges from data that the US media group CNBC received from the data platform Apptopia. Since the video streaming service entered the gaming business in November 2021, Netflix’s games have been downloaded a total of 23.3 million times, according to Apptopia. Netflix started out with just five mobile games for Android with no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. The implementation for iOS followed shortly afterwards. It has since grown to over two dozen titles, including a game based on the card game Exploding Kittens, League of Legends spin-off Hextech Mayhem, and strategy title Into the Breach.

Netflix plans to double its current lineup of games to 50 titles by the end of the year and has acquired several indie game studios. The game studio Next Games was bought for 65 million euros. The Finnish developer studio has previously developed mobile games for Netflix brands, including Stranger Things: Puzzle Quest and The Walking Dead: Out World.

Downloads are increasing

In January, Apptopia recorded eight million Netflix game downloads, while data from analytics firm Sensor Tower shows the total number of downloads in June was 13 million. Android device subscribers can access and download the games for free through the Netflix app or the Google Play Store, while Apple’s rules dictate that Netflix direct Apple device users to the App Store for download.

Netflix lost subscribers in April for the first time in over a decade, and another 1.3 million worldwide between May and the end of June. However, the loss of was lower than expected. Subscriber growth is expected in the current quarter.

Especially when Netflix is ​​looking to find ways to make more money from subscribers than just increasing the prices of the video services it already has, the streaming provider’s gaming offering could play an increasingly important role. Netflix also plans to launch an ad-supported subscription model by early 2023 and is also exploring ways to tackle password sharing. A corresponding initiative is entering the test phase.



