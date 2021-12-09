Netflix creates an information website with personalized elements for you

Netflix takes a long, really long time, looking for all possible means to keep the attention of its users. Surely you will remember those statements by Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of the company, in which he stated that the great competitor of his platform was the dream, and that he had to compete against other things (not platforms, and this nuance is important ) that users can cope with in front of their screens.

This, for example, explains the launch of Netflix Games or, as we said at the time, the final arrival of the Netflix of literal video games. And today we know about another step in this direction, and the truth is that it seems to me the most interesting. And it is that a common habit among movie and series fans is to look for information about said content. There is a whole ecosystem of websites around this information, in which we can find from previews about the next episodes to interviews or insights about the actors and characters.

In response to this demand for information from series and film consumers, Netflix has launched Tudum, a website where we can find a combination of current news about the contents of the platform, as well as a selection of content directly related to what you usually see on the platform. And yes, Tudum integrates with your user account, so its contents are more interesting, by selected, if you are a user of the service.

Say hello to Tudum – a backstage pass that lets you dig deeper into the Netflix films, series, and stars you love! It’s still early days but you can expect exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, bonus features, and more. Check it out https://t.co/sYnbZ6pTzF pic.twitter.com/WtCCAF3B9u – Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2021

This does not mean, yes, that it is an exclusive service for Netflix subscribers, in reality at the moment the amount of content selected for each user is very small, so Tudum also serves as a showcase for current service. It is to be expected, of course, that over time this disproportion will be reduced, and that the subscribers of the service will begin to have more personalized content. Something that, however, will also depend on the time you spend watching Netflix content, which again brings us to Hastings’ purpose of getting us to spend more time on the platform.

In case you are wondering, although you may have already deduced it, the name of Tudum is nothing more than the text representation of the sound that we hear whenever we access Netflix, and the platform’s plans are to make it grow in content. At the moment it is only available in English, although it is to be expected that at some point it will also jump to other languages. It will be interesting to remain attentive to its evolution, since it may end up becoming a reference website.