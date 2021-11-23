Netflix creates a website to find out the most viewed content on its platform

Although the different streaming services put large catalogs at our disposal, for some it will always be a problem deciding what to watch. For them there are some alternatives that provide recommendations based on our tastes and also random. The same platform added an option to play some content immediately. Now, they bring a website where users can see the most viewed content on Netflix on a weekly basis.

It is a very interesting option that can not only serve as a recommendation system, but also informative.

Top10, the site for the most viewed content on Netflix

The new Netflix website to find out what the most viewed content has been is a very interesting initiative of the platform. As we mentioned before, not only can it work as a recommendation method, but it also has valuable information. Thus, in Top10, Netflix not only presents a content ranking but also the amount of viewing hours it has accumulated. This speaks of the sense of transparency that the platform seeks to transmit with the data generated by its material.

When we enter Top10, we are immediately notified that we can see the global top or also by countries. The second option will allow us to observe the ranking according to the territory you select, something that can also be very useful for many users. In addition to these filters, the site has 4 additional ones where it shows the rankings of English and non-English speaking movies and series.

It should be noted that this Top 10 Netflix series and movies is updated weekly, every Tuesday. In that sense, if you want to keep up to date with what is being seen around the world or in your country, this Netflix website is the answer.

To visit it, follow this link.