Netflix creates a karaoke for the first time together with the launch of a new series

Netflix bet on music with the integration of karaoke on the platform, this time together with the launch of the original series ‘The first time’. infobae He learned exclusively that the application decided to add this tool so that users can interact with a key element of production.

The artists Manuel Medrano and Juliana are the voices behind the official song, which is already available in karaoke format and tells an important part of the series produced in Colombia.

“Mixing classic elements of ballads, soul and R&B, this song has everything necessary to captivate the public, who will be able to interpret it on Netflix together with Eva Samper and Camilo Granados, the main characters of this story,” the application reported in exclusive to TechSmart.

The platform will have karaoke for the launch of a new series.

How to use Netflix karaoke

To access this new function, platform subscribers must search for the series, enter the title’s main page where the synopsis, technical sheet, and trailer section are located; in the latter, you must click on the video ‘Season 1 Teaser 2: The first time’, where the karaoke will start.

This announcement opens the doors for the platform to take advantage of more original songs so that users interact in a different way with the content that has been established over time.

‘The first time’ is a production that has the support of Proimagenes Colombia and of the Colombian Ministry of Culture through the Audiovisual Investment Certificate – CINA.

It is directed by Matthew Stivelberg and Maria Gamboa and the script was written Dago Garcia. It is set in the 70s, this is the love story of Eva and Camilo, who falls madly in love with her and fights against his shyness to try to win her over, while discovering her darkest secret.

Netflix has an official Instagram profile in Colombia

Netflix added one more account on the social network of Goal, Instagram, @netflixcolombia, in which he already has more than 600 thousand followers. This new announcement represents that the country has relevance in the market for the platform in the region, with large series that have been published on the platform streaming.

In Latin America, countries like Chile, Brazil and Mexico They also have their own accounts to share the exclusive premieres. On the one hand, @netflixbrasil It has a total of 34.9 million followers, with more than 4,000 posts.

In addition, @netflixchile has a total of 277 thousand followers and more than 1000 publications, and @netflixmx It has a total of 822,000 followers, with more than 2,000 publications within the social network.

Previously, the users of the platform followed the account of Netflix Latin America, @netflixlat, which has a total of 24.4 million followers, in which everyone in Colombia and some countries in the region found out about the most important news through this medium. Now, with your own Colombian account, it will be much easier.

With their slogan “Go ahead, go and look without compromise”, which they have in the description of the biography, they have already made four publications, the first of which was by the main actor of the series “you”Penn Badgley, in which he welcomed him to Colombia for the opening of his new account.