Netflix confirms that there will be a Samsung Galaxy S22 with an Exynos 2200 processor. How?

Very soon we have an appointment with Samsung to present us with its next generation of flagships. Yes, the Galaxy S22 is closer than ever, since the long-awaited Unpacked will take place on February 9th. Although the truth is that we have more and more information about these devices.

One of the great doubts had to do with the processor that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and its variants would mount. Historically, the Seoul-based company has always released two versions. A first variant with a Qualcomm processor, mainly for the United States and Canadian markets, and, on the other hand, an Exynos model that would reach the vast majority of markets.

The problem is that the component crisis caused by the coronavirus put on the table the possibility that Samsung would launch a single version of its Galaxy S22 series with an Exynos processor. Nothing is further from reality.

Netflix will offer support for the Exynos 2200 processor

enlarge photo Possible design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra TomsGuide

More than anything because the entertainment giant has just updated its list of processors compatible with its service and the Samsung Exynos 2200 is now officially compatible with Netflix, confirming that there will be a version with this processor on the market.

Thus, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series will have two variants with a Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 processor and another version with an Exynos 2200 SoC. Let us remember that the next generation of tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, will also make an appearance, but in this case a single global version with a Qualcomm processor is expected, as has happened with previous versions.

Other rumors have pointed to the possibility that the version with Exynos 2200 processor would arrive in Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Instead, versions with Snapdragon 8 G1 processor will arrive in China, Japan, Latin America, North America and South Korea.

It is very surprising that in South Korea the version with its own processor does not arrive. But possibly the tech giant hasn’t been able to produce enough Exynos 2200 processors to keep up with demand, so will have preferred to ensure the stock by offering the version with a Qualcomm processor.

In any case, it is still too early to confirm which countries each version will reach, so the only thing we can do now is wait until next February 9 to see what the Korean manufacturer surprises us with in its next Unpacked.

>