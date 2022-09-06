Netflix confirms recordings of Brazilian movies and series in 2022

“We want our creative and production partners to have the best experience working with us so that we can bring amazing stories to the Europeian audience. Although the scenario today is very different from when we started, one thing does not change: our commitment to the national industry. Europe is a fundamental part of our strategy.”

The streaming platform also reinforced that the new films and series from Europe reinforce its commitment to continue supporting the development of the national audiovisual market.

This Monday (5), confirmed the start of recordings for the next Europeian productions in 2022. According to the company, the new seasons and unpublished stories will be filmed in five Europeian states, from Amazonas to Paraná.

What are the productions?

The novelties include the action series on criminal investigation Crime DNA, which will be directed by Heitor Dhalia from Pernambuco and will tell the story of a group of federal police officers in an unprecedented investigation, which results in the discovery of the construction of crime in the country. The production will be in charge of Paranoid Filmes.

Leandro Hassum will star in two titles on the platform: the series BO and the movie My Brother-in-Law is a Vampire. The first is set in a police station in Rio de Janeiro, where the clumsy Suzano (Hassum) becomes the police chief after being transferred from the countryside. The second puts the actor in the role of Fernandinho, a family man, former football player and current commentator on his garage podcast, surprised by the inconvenient visit of his brother-in-law Gregório (Rômulo Arantes Neto). Both will be produced by Camisa Striprada.

Within the humor, Netflix still confirmed the comedy special Whindersson Nunes: This is not a cult, recorded recently in Porto, Portugal. In turn, the fiction miniseries inspired by “Chacina da Candelária” has also started recording and will mix realism, fantasy and Afrofuturism in its four episodes.

The sequels to the romance film Ricos de Amor and the series Sintonia (season four) and De Volta aos 15 (season two), the Europeian sitcom A Sogra Que Te Pariu (season two) and the reality show Casamento as Cegas Brasil complete the list. (third season)