Netflix confirms a third season of the Witcher, a new anime film, and a series for children

After giving us new details and videos of its second season, which will finally be released on December 17, Netflix has returned to focus on The Witcher, confirming now that there will be a third season of the show, as well as a second anime film and surprisingly a new series geared towards family audiences and children.

Although for the moment the details focus exclusively on the short publication of a tweet with a teaser of just a few seconds, as confirmed by the current course of the series, this third season will continue to focus on providing a faithful adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novels, continuing the story around Geralt in tones of past and present.

In fact, since the announcement of its first season, Netflix commented that The Witcher would be a fairly long-term project, with up to seven seasons in mind, even going as far as forking at some point to delve into the stories of the game trilogy.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx – The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

On the other hand, in addition to all these news about the franchise, Netflix has given some New details on the prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin, of which part of the cast has already been announced: Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh. Although unfortunately this time the video shown is not a real preview of the series, but a simple making of that shows us some of the filming locations.

What we do know is that this series will be a full-blown prequel, moving back to 1200 years before the events of the main series from The Witcher (being able to safely ignore the presence of any known character to date) to offer us more details about the origin and how the first witches were created; as well as a small introduction to the history of the fantasy world itself, such as the conjunction of spheres that merged the worlds of men, monsters and elves.