Netflix: check out the main movies, series and new seasons announced at TUDUM 2023

Netflix held, last weekend, its annual event that receives special guests and presents new films, series and other great news that will debut in the streaming catalog. TUDUM 2023 took place at the Bienal, in Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo, and was attended by hundreds of fans of the platform. The event was attended by Europeian actress and presenter Maisa Silva, who will star in the 2nd season of “De Volta ao 15” on Netflix, Chase Stokes (from “Outer Banks”) and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (from “Eu Nunca…”). , in addition to the presence of actors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot.

Check below the main announcements of the streaming giant during the festival, such as live actions and new seasons for the most popular series in its portfolio. Highlights of the event included the Round 6 season 2 cast announcementnew teasers and unreleased content from upcoming premieres, and much more.

Round 6 | season 2

Netflix finally introduced the new players that will be part of the cast of the second season of Round 6one of the most popular series ever released on the platform. Four names confirmed for the sequel of production: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo. The premiere date has not yet been revealed.

La Casa De Papel: BERLIN

The plan: steal 44 million euros… in one afternoon.

One of the favorite characters of La Casa de PapelBerlin, played by Spanish actor Pedro Alonso, will return in a spin-off of the original series that will focus on a new millionaire heist in Paris. - Advertisement - Premiere date: december 2023

You | Final season

You (You) will win its fifth and final season. Penn Badgley, actor who plays the obsessed main character Joe Goldberg, recorded a special message for Europeian fans at TUDUM 2023. The premiere date of the production is yet to be revealed.

Elite | season 7

With Europeian singer Anitta in the cast, the official trailer for the seventh season of Elite it was also presented during TUDUM 2023. “Who will hold your hand out of the darkness?”, asks the synopsis of the next wave of episodes of the suspense series. Premiere date: October 20, 2023

Back to 15 | season 2

In this new season, 30-year-old Anita needs to go back to 15 to fix her sister’s life. However, Joel hacked into her account on “Floguinho” and also started to travel back in time. Starring actress and presenter Maisa, the sequel will soon arrive on Netflix.

Premiere date: July 5, 2023

Bridgerton | Season 3





Still without an official trailer or premiere date defined, the third season of bridgerton had its first images revealed during TUDUM 2023. Nicola Coughlan, actress who plays Penelope Featherington, took the stage with great excitement to announce the first still captures of the sequence. Check out: Richard Madden goes full James Bond in first look at Prime Video’s Citadel TV show

The premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced.

The Witcher | Clip from Season 3

With a lot of emotion from the fans, Henry Cavill said goodbye to the series as an actor who gives life to the character Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Netflix took the opportunity to reveal an unreleased clip from the third season. premiere date: June 29

Chris Hemsworth teases Extraction 2 sequel

One of Netflix’s most successful action franchises, Rescue won a sequel in 2023, and as suggested by Chris Hemsworth, who lives the character Tyler Rake, a new film will soon arrive in the Netflix catalog. On stage at TUDUM 2023, the actor revealed that producers are already discussing the possible release of Rescue 3.

Emily in Paris | Season 4

Lily Collins, who brings Emily Cooper to life in emily in paris, revealed during the festival that the fourth season of the series will take the public to “vacation” with the marketing executive in Rome, Italy. The premiere date has yet to be revealed.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbenderserial adaptation of live action of the famous franchise, had its first images revealed by Netflix.

YES, IT’S TEAM AVATAR! Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in my new series Avatar: The Last Airbender – Live Action. Premieres in 2024. #TUDUM 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/WWgiY232Ma — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) June 17, 2023

premiere date: 2024

one piece

And speaking of live action, One Piece will be one of Netflix’s next big exclusive releases. The adaptation will be divided into eight chapters and will feature Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro) in the cast. Premiere date: August 31, 2023

Cobra Kai | reunion of the cast

For fans of Cobra Kai, the platform organized a reunion of the cast to promote the launch of the sixth and final season of the series. The premiere date of grand finale has not yet been disclosed.

Heartstopper | season 2

Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell, stars of Heartstopper, released a preview of the first scene that will kick off the second season of the drama-romance series. Premiere date: August 3, 2023

Outer Banks | new teaser

Netflix took advantage of the event to reveal the first official teaser for the fourth season of Outer Banks, bringing together the main characters of the series in a video full of transitions. Chase Stokes, one of the protagonists, took the stage to reveal the material to the fans. The release date of the new season is still unknown.

Lupine | part 3

Netflix has revealed an exclusive clip from Part 3 of lupine for fans of the platform who went to TUDUM 2023. Remember the synopsis:

Assane is in hiding. He tries to stay away from his wife and son, but he knows they are both suffering because of him. The longing becomes unbearable and Assane decides to return to Paris with a daring proposal: flee France to restart family life in another part of the world. The problem is that the ghosts of the past insist on sticking around, and an unexpected return will shake all plans.

premiere date: October 5, 2023

Wandinha and Stranger Things

Whereas Wandinha It is Stranger Things are some of the main series available in the Netflix catalog, it is not surprising that the producers kept a great mystery around the next seasons, but new names for the casts were announced during TUDUM 2023. “We’re working on a story so secret that no one can know, not even us,” said Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair in Wandinhawhich will feature a new addition to the Addams family, whose name is yet to be revealed. For Stranger Things, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to the festival stage to confirm his co-star Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor, in the franchise Terminator) as a new name in the cast of the series. “See you in Hawkins,” said the actress.

Fubar | season 2

Schwarzenegger also confirmed that the action series Fubar is renewed for a second season on Netflix. The sequel’s release date has yet to be confirmed.

Agent Stone | Film with Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is intelligence agent Rachel Stone, the only person capable of preventing a powerful global organization in search of peace from losing its most valuable (and most dangerous) resource.

Agent Stone is Netflix’s new original action movie. Starring Gal Gadot (Diana Prince in Wonder Woman), the feature film will also feature Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighöfer. premiere date: August 11, 2023

blind marriage

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, presenters of the North American version of blind marriage, showed a brief teaser of the fifth season of the reality show during the festival. premiere date: September 2023

All the Light We Cannot See

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning work, ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ is a groundbreaking miniseries that tells the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-held Paris with a legendary diamond to prevent it from falling into Nazi hands. Relentlessly pursued by a ruthless Gestapo officer who wants the stone for his own selfish ends, Marie-Laure and Daniel find shelter in St. Malo, where they live with a reclusive uncle, who makes clandestine radio transmissions as an act of resistance. However, in this seaside town, Marie-Laure crosses paths with an unexpectedly kind soul: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by the Hitler regime to track down fugitives, but who instead forms a secret connection of faith and hope with Marie-Laure. With Marie-Laure and Werner’s lives intertwined over a decade, All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of the extraordinary power of human connection—a beacon of light that can guide us through even the darkest of times.