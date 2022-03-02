Netflix buys Next Games, creator of games like The Walking Dead

Some time ago Netflix made it clear that the commitment to the gaming segment was total, and a movement has just been known that does nothing more than certify this. And the truth is that what has been published shows that the streaming video platform is not fooling around when it comes to improving its presence, since we are talking about the purchase of an important developer. The company that is in the process of buying is the Finnish company Next Games, which has extensive experience in creating different games (especially those for mobile devices). An example of this is that it is in charge of titles that has a lot to do with what Netflix offers its users, since it has produced titles such as the adaptation of the Stranger Things or The Walking Dead series. Come on, everything fits like a glove. The company that is going to buy Netflix, which is expected to end in the second quarter of 2022, already has the blessings of all the entities that are involved. Created in 2013, right now it has 120 employees and in 2020 it has obtained revenues of 27.2 million euros. And, it seems, the importance of Netflix’s plans in what has to do with games will be important -since it will be one of the great ones in charge of producing new titles that it plans to gradually launch on the market. -. A way of acting that is not usual in Netflix Although it may seem surprising, this is one of the few acquisitions that Netflix has made throughout its history (the total is only five, which is still shocking for a company with the size of the video platform we are talking about). But in this case they have been smart, since the games segment is not managed with the same times as the multimedia creations, so they must be quick to get a good position, especially now that they do not stop appearing streaming services that are strong competition. Surely among the plans that Netflix has in the world of games is to exploit the interesting licenses it has for the series it has created, and that can give it an excellent boost, since franchises that are already well known would be created. Some examples that you surely have in mind in the VOD service we are talking about are Ozark, which fits like a glove for a financial management title; Lost in Space, where the action can be the predominant note; and you could even have the option to produce something from The Witcher universe, an example being a real-time strategy or Clash Royale type creation. We will have to be careful. >