Netflix buys a game studio, because it wants to continue investing in its embedded games

Yesterday we told you that Netflix launched games within its app in some countries, a really surprising move for an app that has always been related to streaming movies and series.

Netflix offers the possibility of installing the game from its platform, games that cannot be installed directly from Google Play. Once installed, we will open Netflix to start playing.

The fact is that he likes this new business model so much that Netflix has decided to buy Night School Studio, creator of “Oxenfree.”

Netflix believes that Night School has impressive artistic talent, making it ideal for expanding Netflix’s own library of games. That’s right, the company wants to have exclusive games designed for all types of players and any level of play, all free for those who are already a Netflix member.

The purchased studio was born in 2014. Its creator, Sean Krankel, was a senior game designer at Disney Interactive, now he wants to deliver that narrative talent to make games within one of the largest entertainment platforms in the world.

Personal opinion

Netflix has a business vision that few others have. He proved it many years ago, when he decided that the movie rental industry was out of date. He innovated the history of streaming, created really impressive video compression technologies, gave usability master classes that other platforms have copied over time.

Netflix is ​​an example to follow, it should be a subject within business classes, and every movement it makes must be analyzed in detail and tracked with interest, because we are not talking about a company that shoots everywhere in search of easy prey, we are talking about a company that knows what people want even before that desire is demonstrated, just as Apple did in its early years in the mobile world.