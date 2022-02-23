Tech News

Netflix brings TikTok-style short videos to TV

By: Brian Adam

Netflix is ​​bringing a new dynamic to its Smart TV app. A function that promises to entertain you from short TikTok-style clips.

And of course, it will help you discover Netflix’s catalog of movie series in a fun way while you hang out on the couch.

Netflix has a new content format on TV

Last year, Netflix introduced a new feature called “Fast Laughs.” A feature available only to iOS users that promises to entertain you with short clips taken from sitcoms and stand-up shows.

So instead of watching a series or movie, you can entertain yourself with short TikTok-style videos or Instagram Reels. So if you like one of the short videos that Netflix presents to you in this format, you can add the title, series or program in your list to watch it later.

It is a way to entertain users who want to hang out without committing to long content. And of course, a Netflix strategy for users to discover new content on the platform in a more subtle and fun way.

And now it seems that Netflix wants to bring this feature, which debuted on mobile devices, to TV. So if you are not in the mood to start watching a new movie or follow the new episodes of your favorite series, you can stay on the couch while watching these short clips that promise to steal some laughs, on your Smart TV.

You will have a mix of funny moments taken from different comedies, movies, stand up, specials, among other content. It will only show up on adult profiles, so these funny videos won’t show up on child profiles.

As mentioned by Engadget, this test is being implemented in a few countries, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Ireland, and Australia. We will have to wait to see if Netflix decides to take this function worldwide.

