Search here...
Tech NewsApps

Netflix at maximum resolution: this is how you can configure the app to watch your series and movies with the best quality

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

We are going to show you how watch Netflix in full resolution on your Android mobile. There are several factors that influence the reproduction of the content, from the settings that you have configured in the app, such as the rate that you have contracted, as well as the type of phone that you have.

Today, most phones have Full HD + screens and, in the case of the high-end, 2K. That your phone supports Full HD does not mean that Netflix is ​​seen in HDSo let’s explain how it works.

Read:

Room Café, make video calls and create shared boards for free

First of all, your rate

Screenshot 2022 02 02 At 10 11 12

Current Netflix rates.

It doesn’t matter if you have a mobile with a 4K screen: if you don’t pay the high resolution fee, you will see low resolution content. There are currently three plans on Netflix: Basic, Standard, and Premium.

  • Basic plan: up to 480p
  • standard plan: up to 1080p
  • premium plan: up to 4K

So, first of all, you have to pay the maximum rate if you want to enjoy the maximum resolution. If you pay for the standard, you will stay in 1080. In the case of the basic one, it is even more problematic, since the contents in 480 are not appropriate in resolution for the gigantic screens that we have today.

Read:

Google Chrome on Android will let you expand the text of each website independently

Second, your phone

Netflix

Just like you need a Netflix plan that supports high-resolution playback, it’s important to know the resolution of your phone. Just look at its technical sheet but, if you are not sure where to look for it, there is a way to look at it from the Netflix application itself.

  • Click on your profile picture
  • App settings
  • Playback Specification

in this menu you will see the maximum resolution that your mobile allowsthe codecs it supports, the version of Widevine and the HDR functions.

The third, the app settings

By last, we are going to configure Netflix so that it always plays in maximum quality. To do this, we will follow these steps:

netfli

  • Click on your profile picture
  • Account (will take you to the Netflix website)
  • Click on your profile in ‘Profiles and parental controls’
  • ‘Playback Settings’
  • Activate the ‘High’ quality

Lastly, let’s configure that downloads are always in maximum quality.

Screenshot 20220202 104321

  • Click on your profile picture
  • App settings
  • download quality
  • press high

You have to take into account that playing content in high quality increases data consumptionsomething that is not a problem at home when we are on WiFi, but can become problematic if we are using the phone’s data.

Previous articleElon Musk surprises with Starlink Premium: up to 500Mbps connection where you need it
Next articleLG UltraFine OLED Pro 32EP950 review: if OLED panels are going to bring us more monitors like this, we’ll look forward to it
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Reviews

LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32EP950 review: if OLED panels are going to bring us more monitors like this, we’ll look forward to it

This is a very special analysis. OLED panel monitors are not abundant, so when the...
Apps

Netflix at maximum resolution: this is how you can configure the app to watch your series and movies with the best quality

We are going to show you how watch Netflix in full resolution on your Android mobile....
Tech News

Elon Musk surprises with Starlink Premium: up to 500Mbps connection where you need it

You may like Elon Musk better or worse, but it is clear that the empire he has...
Apps

How to create an account in Slack

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.