Netflix at maximum resolution: this is how you can configure the app to watch your series and movies with the best quality

We are going to show you how watch Netflix in full resolution on your Android mobile. There are several factors that influence the reproduction of the content, from the settings that you have configured in the app, such as the rate that you have contracted, as well as the type of phone that you have.

Today, most phones have Full HD + screens and, in the case of the high-end, 2K. That your phone supports Full HD does not mean that Netflix is ​​seen in HDSo let’s explain how it works.

First of all, your rate

Current Netflix rates.

It doesn’t matter if you have a mobile with a 4K screen: if you don’t pay the high resolution fee, you will see low resolution content. There are currently three plans on Netflix: Basic, Standard, and Premium.

Basic plan : up to 480p

: up to 480p standard plan : up to 1080p

: up to 1080p premium plan: up to 4K

So, first of all, you have to pay the maximum rate if you want to enjoy the maximum resolution. If you pay for the standard, you will stay in 1080. In the case of the basic one, it is even more problematic, since the contents in 480 are not appropriate in resolution for the gigantic screens that we have today.

Second, your phone

Just like you need a Netflix plan that supports high-resolution playback, it’s important to know the resolution of your phone. Just look at its technical sheet but, if you are not sure where to look for it, there is a way to look at it from the Netflix application itself.

Click on your profile picture

App settings

Playback Specification

in this menu you will see the maximum resolution that your mobile allowsthe codecs it supports, the version of Widevine and the HDR functions.

The third, the app settings

By last, we are going to configure Netflix so that it always plays in maximum quality. To do this, we will follow these steps:

Click on your profile picture

Account (will take you to the Netflix website)

Click on your profile in ‘Profiles and parental controls’

‘Playback Settings’

Activate the ‘High’ quality

Lastly, let’s configure that downloads are always in maximum quality.

Click on your profile picture

App settings

download quality

press high

You have to take into account that playing content in high quality increases data consumptionsomething that is not a problem at home when we are on WiFi, but can become problematic if we are using the phone’s data.