Netflix announces three new games for its catalog. Which are?

Ever since launched video on its mobile app, it hasn’t stopped expanding its with new titles to offer the most complete variety. Now, the streaming giant has just announced three new games coming to Netflix very soon. The experiment of the video game section on Netflix has gone better than expected, so little by little the on-demand content platform is adding more and more titles to its platform. Now, as they have just announced through a press release, Before Your Eyes (Skybound Games), Mahjong Solitaire (Smoking Gun Interactive) and Into The Breach have just joined the Netflix game catalog. These are the new Netflix games that arrive on the platform The truth is that Netflix is ​​doing very well with its video game platform. And it is that, the advantages offered by this service are high. To begin with, I always like the exclusivity that these games are only available to users who have contracted a subscription with the on-demand content service. In addition, the games available in the Netflix catalog do not have ads and most can be played without an Internet connection, so there are two compelling reasons to bet on this service. More, seeing the three new titles that have just arrived on the platform. We will start by talking about Before Your Eyes, a title that will allow you to live an emotional journey in a fantasy world in which you will have the mission of locating the souls that have lived through different experiences to guide them to the afterlife using your phone’s camera. The second game that arrives on the platform is Mahjong Solitaire, a perfect title for those dead moments while waiting for public transport. With more than 300 puzzles at your disposal, you will have a fun time collecting tiles in one of the most popular board games. Finally, lovers of strategy games will enjoy like never before with Into de Breach, an indie title in which you must form a unit of pilots and mechs (combat robots operated by humans) to face aliens in impressive turn-based battles. If you want to try the new games that Netflix has just announced, know that you can already install them on your iOS phone or Android device since they are available in the corresponding section. What are you waiting for to try them! >